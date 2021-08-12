Telangana Tourism Corporation to bring new packages in coordination with other States

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta on Wednesday said it will bring tour-packages with flights, in coordination with other State governments.

He held a review meeting at Telangana Tourism corporate office on tour packages, operations and enhancements with the transport operations team and marketing team.

The meeting discussed new tour packages in collaboration with other State government tourism bodies. The meeting focussed on aggressive marketing of packages and promotions of news ones.

Gupta stressed on the need to focus on Covid protocols at all TSTDC facilities and encouraging comfortable stay and safe travel for tourists. The TSTDC started operating tour packages across the State.

It plans to launch new packages exclusively for UNESCO site Ramappa temple, undivided Warangal district soon and also introduce flight packages to other State tourist destinations with tie-ups with governments.

The meeting was attended by GM (transport) T Ibrahim, manager Rajalingam, in-charge CRM Mallikarjuna Raju, Jyothi, Rachana and staff.