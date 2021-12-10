Telangana: Traders call for bandh in Bhupalpally tomorrow in support of Singareni workers' strike

Traders in Bhupalpally stands in solidarity to Singareni workers and calls for bandh tomorrow following which all the business establishments in the town will be closed.

The Singareni workers' strike against the centre's announcement of coal blocks auctioning has reached second day. With the halt of coal production, the Singareni collieries suffered a loss of Rs 110 crore in two days. The workers union demanded the centre to de-list the privatization of four blocks.



Around 5,600 workers joined the strike deserting all the coal mines. The coal production was stopped in four coal mines and two open cast mines. The workers successfully completed the strike for two days of the 72-hour strike.



The centre listed four blocks -- Koyagudem block-3 in Bhadradri, Sattupalli block-3 in Khammam, Kalyanakhani-6 and Sravanapalli blocks in Asifabad.

