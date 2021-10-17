Telangana: TRS party president election schedule released, filing of nomination begins today

Telangana: The TRS party has released the schedule for the election of the Party president. The returning officer Srinivas Reddy has released the election schedule, which states that the nominations will be accepted from Sunday until the 22nd of this month. Nominations will be scrutinized on Saturday (23rd of this month) at 11 am. Returning Officer M Srinivas Reddy issued a notification to this effect.

It has been revealed that nominations will be received every day from 11 am to 3 pm at Telangana Bhavan while they can be withdrawn until 3 pm on the 24th. He said the party president would be elected at a plenary to be held at the HICC on the 25th.



The organisational structure of the party has already been completed at the TRS village, mandal, and town levels. The formation of district and state committees will take place after the completion of the election of the state president. In the wake of the president elections, the Telangana Bhavan is filled with fervour.



Meanwhile, the TRS party has been gearing up for the Vijaya Garjana meeting in Warangal and the party is taking it seriously to make it successful as there were no major meetings held recently due to covid. CM KCR has been giving instructions to the leaders on the arrangements of the meeting.

