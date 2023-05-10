Telangana: TS EAMCET 2023 begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) began at centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.



It is reported that a total of 28,685 students have been allotted to different centres to appear for the morning session of the AM test that concludes at 12 noon. Likewise, 28,892 students are expected to sit for the afternoon session, which will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The AM stream test is being conducted in 113 centres with 95 in Telangana and 18 in Andhra Pradesh.

Following conclusion of AM stream test on Thursday, the engineering entrance test will be held on May 12, 13 and 14 for which a total of 2,05,031 applications have been received by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad, which is holding the TS EAMCET.