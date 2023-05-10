Live
- BJP Will Be Winning Majority With At Least 140 seats In Karnataka Elections, Says KS Eshwarappa
- Karnataka Elections 2023: A patient suffering from a kidney problem cast his vote
- Exclusive: Australia’s High Commissioner to India Berry O’ Ferrell spoke exclusively to the Hans India
- Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Crosses Rs 50 Crores In Just 5 Days
- Janhvi Kapoor Drops The First Look Poster Of Her Next ‘Ulajh’
- Google I/O 2023: Watch live on Google, and YouTube; what to expect
- Karnataka Elections 2023: fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency
- TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest percentage of Passes i.e.,98.25 %.
- Mudragadda Padmanabhan writes letter to people, says he will take a political decision on Kapu reservation
- Telangana: TS EAMCET 2023 begins
Telangana: TS EAMCET 2023 begins
- 28,685 students have been allotted to different centres to appear for the morning session of the AM test
- The AM stream test is being conducted in 113 centres with 95 in Telangana and 18 in Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) began at centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
It is reported that a total of 28,685 students have been allotted to different centres to appear for the morning session of the AM test that concludes at 12 noon. Likewise, 28,892 students are expected to sit for the afternoon session, which will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The AM stream test is being conducted in 113 centres with 95 in Telangana and 18 in Andhra Pradesh.
Following conclusion of AM stream test on Thursday, the engineering entrance test will be held on May 12, 13 and 14 for which a total of 2,05,031 applications have been received by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad, which is holding the TS EAMCET.