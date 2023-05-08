Telangana: TS Inter results 2023 to be announced tomorrow

Telangana Intermediate first and second year results will be released on Tuesday (May 9). The board officials held a teleconference on Sunday to announce the results and decided to release the results tomorrow taking into consideration the flexibility of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The officials have prepared software for the publication of results where the students can visit websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in.



While initially it was decided to carry out the online evaluation of the Inter board examination papers, but as it was not possible, the evaluation was carried out through offline mode. After several rounds of trial runs, there were no technical problems, and zero technical problems were confirmed, so the officials came to the conclusion that there would be no hindrance to the results. In this order, the results will be announced on Tuesday.

The intermediate exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4 where 4,82,501 appeared for the first year exams and 4,23,901 appeared for the second year exams. The process of evaluation of answer sheets of about 9.06 lakh students was completed.