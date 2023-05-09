Telangana: TS SSC results 2023 to be released tomorrow

The results of Telangana SSC exams will be released on Wednesday (May 10). Education department and SSC board are making arrangements for this. Meanwhile, the tenth class exams were held in the state from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams and the results were being released within the month of the exams.



It is known that today (Tuesday) Inter results were released. It is remarkable that the results of TEN will be released the next day.



It is known that there was a stir in the state that this year's class 10 question papers were leaked. The campaign that the Telugu question paper was leaked in Vikarabad Tandur and the Hindi paper in Kamalapur in Hanmakonda district was amassed a row.



Warangal police have also registered a case against BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay in the Hindi question paper leak case. In the wake of the leak of the examination papers, the officials carefully conducted the valuation of the papers.