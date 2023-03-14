Telangana: TSPSC paper leakage case shifted to SIT

TSPSC paper leakage case has been transferred to SIT (Special Investigation Team). Hyderabad CP CV Anand issued orders transferring the case to the SIT on Tuesday and the investigation will continue under the direction of Addl CP AR Srinivas.

So far this case has been investigated by Begum Bazar Police. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 409, 420, 120(b) regarding the leakage of the question paper of the Assistant Engineer.

The Nampally Court remanded 9 accused for 14 days in the Assistant Engineer question paper leakage case. A3 Renuka was shifted to Chanchalguda Women's Jail. The remaining 8 people were shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.