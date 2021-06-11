TSRTC employees awaits for PRC fitment

Telangana RTC employees are waiting for the PRC. They said that they expected the salaries would grow along with government employees, but it didn't happen and added that they are frustrated with the government putting RTC aside. They are also demanding to for the fitment. With the Telangana government's decision to give PRC to government employees from next month, RTC employees also want to get fitment.

In December 2020, CM KCR announced in the assembly that the salaries of RTC employees would be increased on par with government employees. It was hoped that this would lead to a pay revision along with government employees. However, the RTC workers said that it was not mentioned in the cabinet meeting.

The PRC was meant to be issued to RTC personnel starting April 1, 2017, but it was never issued. In 2019, RTC employees went on strike for 55 days with 25 demands. A second PRC is also to be implemented for RTC employees from April 2021. Employees are dissatisfied that it hasn't even started.

Leaders of the Telangana National Mazdoor Union say it is not the right way to show stubbornness in not increasing the salaries of RTC employees who work 16 hours a day. They said that RTC employees are being neglected by the government. They also added even the DAs are not being given every six months.