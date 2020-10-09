Telangana turning a blind eye to EWS quota norm: BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party State secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar alleged that annually about 60,000 candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Telangana were losing opportunities in admission to various courses.



On Thursday, he demanded the State government to immediately implement the 10 per cent EWS reservation in Telangana.

He said that the Centre has brought a constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to the EWS candidates.

However, the State government has not notified the implementation of the same in Telangana. In turn, it is causing irreparable loss to the EWS candidates in the admission and job opportunities.

Pradeep Kumar said that about 60,000 candidates belonging to EWS had lost opportunities in admission to various courses last year.

It is being repeated during the current academic year, he said. He reminded that the EWS reservation benefitted several candidates in getting admissions into central universities and schools, besides, the JEE Advanced-2020 results announced recently.

With the sole exception of medical stream, he said that there were 6,26,569 seats available in Telangana, including seats in law, pharmacy, engineering, polytechnic, management, computer sciences, degree, agriculture, ITI, IIIT- Basara, TS residential colleges and the postgraduate courses.

The BJP leader said that the EWS candidates were also deprived of opportunities in jobs and livelihood. He warned that the party would launch a Statewide agitation if the State government fails to take steps to implement the EWS reservations from the current academic year.