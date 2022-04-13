Telangana: Two dead a lorry hits two wheeler in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

In a horrific incident, two persons were killed in a road accident at Krishnasagar Errammathalli temple in Burgampadu in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The accident took place at Manuguru Cross Road on Wednesday morning when a lorry collided with a two-wheeler going ahead.



Asif Pasha, 29, and Bhishma Reddy, two youths on a two-wheeler, were killed on the spot. After receiving information from the locals, the police reached there and examined it and shifted bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Police identified the youths as belonging to the Ammagari Palli village in Ashwapuram mandal. The incident took place when vehicles are on the way to Ashwapuram from Kottagudem. Police said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.