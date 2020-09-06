Telangana: Two fishermen die of electric shock in Jagtia

Two fishermen died of electric shock on Sunday here at Mogilipet of Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district. The deceased were identified as Gaddam Jeevan (32) and Jakkula Srinivas (35).

Jeevan and Srinivas went for fishing at a stream on the outskirts of the village in the wee hours on Sunday and did not return home. However, they were found dead in the lake on Sunday morning by the villagers who alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

It is learned that Jeevan and Srinivas came in contact with the trap laid in Peddacheruvu. Live electric traps are laid in the lake by the fisherman to catch fish. Sticks that are tied to the electric wires are laid in a few places in lakes and the electric wires are connected to the main line.

On Sunday morning, Jeevan and Srinivas also laid the trap in the lake but they themselves came in contact with the wires accidentally and died. They registered a case and shifted the bodies to the hospital morgue. A probe is on.