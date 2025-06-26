Live
Telangana: Two killed in an accident at Kodada
Highlights
Two killed in an accident on Thursday morning in Durgapuram, under the jurisdiction of Kodada town along the national highway.
The deceased were en route to Hyderabad for work when the incident occurred. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two additional individuals sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Kodada Government Hospital.
The police have arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
