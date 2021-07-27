Telangana: UNESCO tag to Ramappa temple hailed

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao expressed that it was an exciting moment that Ramappa temple has got UNESCO heritage recognition.

However, it is sad that Ramappa's treasure of heritage wasn't respected by our own nationals so far. Because it stands unmaintained, unguarded and neglected. There are thousands of ancient heritage assets across the nation, which are totally disregarded as mere relics of the past. He stressed that it's time "we learnt, that history, culture and heritage have great national value.

These civilisational assets need to be respected, cherished and preserved, for the next generation to realise the knowledge, discipline and superior craftsmanship of our ancestors." Importantly, he highlighted that the last few generations of Indians have forgotten the social and psychological value of ancient knowledge, culture and heritage of our great Hindu civilisation.

Also, many Indians are running behind the acquisition of the mere currency, temporary power and ownership of material objects, which have zero value after one departs. "All the social-conflicts, false-secularism, communal-insecurities, lack of self-worth, bad parenting, forgotten Hindu (read civilisational) values in many young Indians and utter disregard for discipline, excellence, professionalism, craftsmanship in the society, are direct outcomes of the malice of falling for much inferior 'western-lifestyle' trap."

Against this backdrop, he said, "I strongly believe that it is important to at least teach the next generation of Indians to be proud of our own culture, heritage, knowledge and not easily ape and fall for the western way of life." Rao underlined that this unfortunate trend, which is not being contained but rather promoted by ignorant parents, teachers, peers and shallow influencers of this generation poses an existential threat to our civilisational identity and self-worth.

Certainly, it is a happy moment that UNESCO recognised 'Ramappa Temple' as a world heritage site. However, "I will be elated and proud, if our own nationals recognise the civilisational glory of Hindu way of life and respect it, by living it. Collectively, we wake up before it is too late," he said.