Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy fires salvo at KCR for pathetic condition of Osmania hospital

Hyderabad: Holding negligence on the part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responsible for the deteriorating condition of Osmania General Hospital, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday felt that the inundation of Osmania General Hospital wards, especially during the time of corona pandemic, reflects the callous attitude of KCR govt towards public health. Accompanied with senior Congress leaders including Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan, Mohd Ghouse, Adam Santosh and others, Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the OGH and inspected the wards which were inundated with rainwater on Wednesday. He also inspected the stormwater drain from where rainwater entered the hospital. The TPCC president also had a detailed interaction with the Incharge Superintendent, the Resident Medical Officer and patients. Speaking to media persons later, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the stormwater entering the wards housing in-patients reflects the poor functioning of CM KCR and his government and the Chief Minister must be ashamed of himself.

He said Osmania Hospital was the most prestigious and well-known government hospital not just in Telangana, but in combined Andhra Pradesh and also in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

But the hospital, under KCR's regime, has reached a stage where minor rains submerged the functional wards causing huge inconvenience to the patients admitted there. He said that the inundation of the OGH wards, especially during the time of corona pandemic, reflects the callous attitude of KCR govt towards public health.

The TPCC chief said that the Incharge Superintendent told the Congress leaders that nearly 150 doctors, including full-time Superintendent were tested positive for Covid-19. "This reflects on the quality and untimely delivery of PPE kits given to doctors," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the present heritage building of OGH must be protected and strengthened in the way other heritage buildings are taken care of throughout the world. He said that the estimates and blueprint for construction of a new building in the same OGH complex at a cost of Rs. 500 crore has been pending for approval since 2017.

He asked when KCR government could borrow over Rs. 3 lakh crore while mortgaging the interest of 4 crore people of Telangana for wasteful expenditure, why CM KCR could not sanction Rs. 500 crore for the OGH.