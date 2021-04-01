Telangana: Village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally sealed after 29 test positive

Yedapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally has been sealed by the officials after 29 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days. According to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Sudhar Singh, there are around 180 families in the village and about 190 people have been tested.

The officer further said that the positive cases reported from the village after some villagers attended a cultural programme in a village in Maharashtra. "As a part of the precautionary measure, the two approach roads to the village have been closed and everyone visiting the village will be asked about the purpose and will be allowed to enter if it is safe to do so," the DMHO said.

According to sources, a girl studying in a government school in Mahadevpur tested positive after attending the cultural event. The healthcare officials who began testing found some people tested positive.