Telangana Vittal to join BJP in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Telangana Employees Association former president Ch Vittal, popularly known as Telangana Vital, is to join BJP in the presence of BJP national leaders in Delhi on Monday.

According to State party leaders, Vittal along with a few other leaders, who played a prominent role in separate Telangana movement, have left for Delhi on Sunday. After the formation of Telangana, Vittal acted as a member of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Decks were cleared from the party-State leaders for admitting him to the party paving way for his joining the party on Monday.

Vittal was associated with Telangana ideologue Prof Jaya Shankar and participated in a separate Telangana movement since 1996. Vittal thanked BJP party president JP Nadda, national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha national presidnet Dr K Laxman, former MPs and others.