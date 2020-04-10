Telangana Wakf board allocates Rs 2 crore for needy people

Joining its hand with the government to help the needy during the lockdown, the Telangana state Wakf Board is allocating Rs 2 crore for providing essential commodities to the poor people.

Mohammad Saleem, chairman of the Wakf board held an emergency meeting at the board office on Thursday and proposed allocation of Rs 2 crore to provide relief material. The board members agreed to the proposal and the commodities will be distributed to the needy people in the view of lockdown.

The board chairman said that their aim is to reach out to the needy persons and offer them the necessary items. Several middle-class families are also in distress and will be also given the material. However, the distribution process will begin after finalizing the tenders and packing the commodities.

On April 4, 2020 - Nalsar university students distributed essential goods to poor people. The ration kit includes rice, dal, oil packet, chillies, turmeric powder, sugar and salt packets. The students also provided gloves, masks, sanitizers and water bottles to the needy as well as the police personnel who are working during the lockdown.