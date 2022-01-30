Telangana: We are ready to build skyway from JBS to Alwal, but centre is yet to support, says KTR

The Telangana IT, Municipal and Urban Development Minister KTR who is active on social media assisting the problems of netizens by offering help through administration has once again replied to the tweet. This time on the development of road in Hyderabad.



A twitterati Agastya tweeted stating that the road from JBS to Karimnagar was very narrow, causing heavy traffic jams. He said focusing on the construction of the skyway from Jubilee Bus Station to Alwal would save the commuters an hour's travel time.

The minister immediately responded to this tweet through his Twitter handle by writing, "we are ready to build a skyway under SRDP (Strategic Road Development Project). But the Center is not cooperating in providing the required land in the cantonment area." KTR further added that the Delhi top brass has not reciprocated to their requests for the last six years.





We are ready to build a skyway under SRDP from HMDA but unfortunately Govt of India (MoD) doesn't want to support by way of offering land needed for road widening in Cantonment area



Strange but 6 years of repeated requests are falling on deaf ears of powers in Delhi https://t.co/vqjxd4z7TB — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 30, 2022



