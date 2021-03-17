Telangana weather report: Nalgonda sizzles at 38.5 deg C

Hyderabad: Nalgonda continues to be hot, recording the highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The IMD bulletin said the day temperatures were above normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State.

They were normal in most parts. However, there was no large change in most parts. The other day temperatures recorded were: Adilabad 37.3, Bhadrachalam 37, Hakimpet 35, Dundigal 35.3, Hanamkonda 34.5, Hyderabad 35.6, Khammam 35.2, Mahbubnagar 37.5, Medak 37.6, Nizamabad 36.3, Ramagundam 36.2. In Hyderabad, according to the IMD forecast, the day temperatures from March 17 to 22 would be 37, 37, 37, 36, 35 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively. with partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening as the outlook during the first four days. The corresponding night temperature would be 20, 21, 21, 21, 21, 21 degrees C respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature in the State during the last 24 hours of 18 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. While there was no large change in most parts, there was an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were below normal in some parts. The night temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Dundigal 18.5, Hakimpet 19.1, Hyderabad 20, Adilabad & Ramagundam 20.7 each, Hanamkonda 21, Mahbubnagar 21.5, Nizamabad 21.6, Bhadrachalam& Nalgonda 22 each, Khammam 23.