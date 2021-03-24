Telangana weather report: Rains occur in Medak, Vikarabad districts

Telangana weather report: Rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana, including Kamareddy, Medak and Vikarabad districts, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. While there was three cm each of rainfall in Nagareddipet( Kamareddy district) and Papannapet (Medak), two cm in Tekmal (Medak) and one cm in Vikarabad, the IMD bulletin said.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur on March 24 at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, RajannaSircilla, Sangareddy, medak and Kumarambheem districts.

It said the rain was being caused by the cyclonic circulation over south-east MP and its neighbourhood which now lies over Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. Also there is a trough in low level easterlies running from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka.

During the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam(point six deg C more than the previous day) and Ramagundam. While there was no large change in the temperatures in most parts, they were normal in many parts and below normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some others.

The day temperatures registered elsewhere in the State were: Mahbubnagar 37.5, Dundigal 37, Khammam & Medak 36.6 each, Adilabad & Nizamabad 36.3 each, Nalgonda 36, ,Hakimpet 35.7, Hyderabad 35.6, Hanamkonda 35.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were above normal in some parts, normal in many parts and below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some other areas.

The lowest minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. The other temperatures elsewhere were: Adilabad 21.5, Nalgonda 21.6, Bhadrachalam 22, Hakimpet 22.1, Ramagundam 22.4, Khammam 23.2, Dundigal 23.7, Nizamabad 23.9, Hanamkonda 24, Hyderabad 24.5 and Mahbubnagar 24.6.

In Hyderabad, the outlook from March 24 to 29 is partly cloudy sky with the day temperatures of 36,37, 37,37, 38 and 38 deg C respectively. The forecast of corresponding night temperatures would be 24, 25, 25, 25, 25 and 25 deg C respectively.