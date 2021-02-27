Telangana Weather Today: Summer setting in early

Telangana Weather Today: Citizens beware! Hot days are to be experienced in City rather early. According to the IMD forecast, the day temperatures are set to touch 35 degrees Celsius for six days from February 27, almost heralding the arrival of summer.

as if to keep pace with the hot weather in Hyderabad, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a m on Friday, for the first time in this season, the day temperatures crossed 37 degrees Celsius in Nizamabad (37.5), Mahbubnagar (37.4) and Adilabad (37.3). they were followed by Bhadrachalam (36.8), Ramagundam (36.4), Khammam (35.8), Medak (35.2), Dundigal (35), Hakimpet (34.7), Hanmakonda& Nalgonda (34.5 each), Hyderabad 34.4. According to the IMD bulletin, the forecast of night temperatures from February 27 to March 4 in Hyderabad is: 19,19,19,19, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. The outlook is mist for the first four days followed by haze on March 3 and 4.

The lowest minimum temperature in the State was 16.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Adilabad during the last 24 hours. While there was no large change in temperatures by -2 to +2 degrees Celsius in most parts, they were below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some parts.

The bulletin listed the other night temperatures as: Ramagundam 17.2, Hanamkonda 17.5, Medak 17.8, Dundigal& Hyderabad 18.6 each, Bhadrachalam 19.2, Nalgonda 19.4, Hakimpet& Khammam 19.6 each, Nizamabad 20, Mahbubnagar 20.5.