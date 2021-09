Telangana: Weathermen warn of heavy spells of rain

Begumpet: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are forecast for Hyderabad from September 6 to 9. On the next two days there will be possibility of rain or thundershowers, said the IMD bulletin on Sunday. The day temperatures from September 6 to 11 will be 30, 30, 29, 29, 29 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

At the State-level the bulletin warned of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning and squall, lashing from September 6 to 8 in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, along with 18 other districts.

Is said there will be heavy to very with extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla districts and heavy to very heavy rain likely on September 7 at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural &Urban), Janagaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at most places in Telangana. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Kondapak (Siddipet district) 11; Mominpet (Vikarabad), Naykal (Sangareddy) 10 each; Kohir (Sangareddy) 8; Munipalli (Sangareddy), Hayatnagar (RR), Alladurg (Medak) Doma (Vikarabad), Saroornagar, Raikode (Sangareddy), Medak 7 each; Kodangal (Vikarabad), Tandur, Shamirpet, Tekmal (Medak), Jagadevpur (Siddipet) 5 each; Mirdoddi (Siddipet), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Papannapet (Medak), Dubbak, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Hathanoora (Sangareddy), Peddemul (Vikarabad), Narsapur, Ramayampet 4 each; Serilingampally, Yacharam (Rangareddy), Kondapur, Regode (Medak), Hakimpet, Bejjanki (Siddipet), Chegunta (Medak) 3 each; Sangareddy, Dindigul, Shadnagar (RR), Narayankhed (Sangareddy), Uppal, Kondurg (RR), Bomraspeta (Vikarabad), Kowdipalle (Medak), Jogipet (Sangareddy) 2 each. There was one cm rain each in Sadasivpet, Chevella, Doultabad, Manchal, Golkonda, Tupran, Nawabpet, Wargal, Gajwel and Pargi.