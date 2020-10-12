Telangana witnesses a dip in coronavirus cases

Telangana state witnessed a drop in coronavirus positive cases in the latest bulletin issued on Monday. The state registered 1,021 cases until 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,13,084 while the death toll went up to 1,228 with six new cases in a day.

The recovery count was pushed to 1,87,342 with the recovery of 2,214 persons in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 24,514 active cases out of which 20,036 are in home/institutional isolation.

Around 30,210 tests were conducted on Sunday including 13,292 tests on primary contacts and 3,625 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 1,021 have turned positive and the reports of 628 are awaited.

GHMC has reported 228 cases followed by 84 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 68 in Rangareddy, 67 from Karimnagar, 46 from Nalgonda, 44 from Sangareddy, 41 from Siddipet, 31 from Jagtial, 30 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 29 from Mahabubabad, 27 from Warangal Urban, 26 each from Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, 24 each from Wanaparthy and Khammam, 23 from Peddapalli, 22 from Suryapet, 21 from Mancherial, 20 from Yadadri Bhongir, 19 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 16 from Warangal Rural, 15 from Rajanna Sircilla, 12 from Jangaon, nine cases each from Vikarabad, Mulugu and Medak, seven from Kamareddy, six each from Adilabad and Nirmal.

Not a single case has been reported from Komarambheem Asifabad district.