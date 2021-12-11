  • Menu
Telangana: Woman gives birth to baby in public toilet in Karimnagar

An unidentified woman gave birth to a baby girl in a public toilet in Karimnagar. The newborn who died after being born was found wrapped in a dupatta in the toilet at Ramnagar fish market.

Locals who found the baby alerted the watchman who informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The watchman told the police an unidentified woman came to the Sulabh complex on Saturday night.

The police suspect that the woman might have left the baby after she was found to be dead.

The police are looking into CCTV footage to identify the woman. A case has been registered.

