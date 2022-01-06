  • Menu
Telangana: Woman hacks husband to death in Siddipet

A woman hacked her husband to death in Vitalapur village of Chinna Kodur mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday night.

A woman hacked her husband to death in Vitalapur village of Chinna Kodur mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Yellaiah.

The couple is said to have been quarrelling frequently over family disputes. On Wednesday night, Yellaiah picked up an argument with his wife who in a fit of rage attacked her husband.

The man suffered severe knife injuries and died on the spot. Locals alerted the police who registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, the woman was taken into custody,

