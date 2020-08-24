Telangana: Youngster drowns in Musi river in Nalgonda while taking selfie

A 22-year-old youngster accidentally slipped into the Musi river here at Bopparam of Kethepally mandal of Nalgona district on Sunday evening. He was identified as Pittala Sai, a native of Shivaji Nagar of Nakrekal.

Sai along with his three friends went to Musi dam to the watch water release from the project as the officials lifted the gates. Sai and friends went to the downstream and tried to take a selfie with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the water. He was washed away by the water to half-a-kilometre and stuck in between two rocks.

Friends alerted the police who rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The Kethepally police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy.

The project gates of Musi and Krishna rivers have been lifted five days ago following which the officials alerted the people residing in the downstream areas. Visitors have also been restricted to the Nagarjuna Sagar project after officials lifted the project gates due to the heavy inflows.