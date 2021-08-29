Telangana: Youth attacks an old man to death under influence of Marijuana in Nizamabad

A young man who was addicted to marijuana indiscriminately attacked an old man with an axe who was walking on the road in Bussapur of Mendora of Nizamabad district. The incident has been reported days after some youths in Balkonda committed theft of bikes under the influence of marijuana. Despite such incidents, the locals express concern stating that it is unfortunate that the authorities have not taken steps to curb marijuana in the villages.



Going into details, Soma Naveen, a resident of Bussapur of Mendora mandal under the influence of cannabis killed the old man. The accused who had to go abroad to study has had his life ruined by marijuana. Naveen was brought up by her mother after his father died. But now the mother has expressed anguished over her son's behaviour.



Many such incidents were reported where young people who are addicted to marijuana are also risking the lives of others in a state where they do not even realize what they are doing in that dizziness. Siddhartha, a tribal youth from Hasakottur, was allegedly killed under the influence of cannabis. Tensions erupted in the aftermath of the killings as people turned to the police. Some youths have attempted murder by consuming marijuana on a young man within the Mendora police station.



Eventually compromised and escaped from the case. In Mortad, a young man speeding on a bike under the influence of marijuana caused the death of a labourer. There have been many incidents of youths splitting into groups and committing clashes in Hasakottur, Kamarpalli zone. The people are urging authorities to respond and take tough measures to curb Marijuana.