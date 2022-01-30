Telangana: Youth attempts suicide as girl refuses to marry him in Mancherial district

A young man committed suicide by drinking pesticide after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The incident took place in Rampur of Jannaram mandal, Mancherial district. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to police, Golata Ramesh of Rampur village and Karthik, son of Sattavva couple, are studying Inter first year. He has been in love with a young girl and told her that he will marry her. However, she did not agree. Upset with this, Karthik took pesticide on the 26th of this month when no one was at home. He later called his friend and told him that he had taken pesticide who went to Karthik's house. However, he had already gone into a coma.

The family members were informed and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was later shifted to another hospital in Karimnagar. Karthik succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. Police said the case was being investigated as per the complaint of Karthik's mother.