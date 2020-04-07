Telangana Yuva Shakti admin posts objectionable content against KCR

Hyderabad: The cybercrime wing of Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, on Monday booked a case against the admin of Telangana Yuva Shakti for posting objectionable content against the chief minister of Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi on the Facebook page.

The issue was highlighted by one Salman, who tweeted the DGP of Telangana and requested to take action against the person who was posting objectionable content.

The cybercrime wing then immediately took cognizance of the issue and replied to the user, stating that, a case has been booked against the perpetrator and the matter is being investigated.