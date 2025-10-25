Telangana’s model solar villages dazzle

Khammam

Konijerla village in Khammam district and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem have demonstrated remarkable success in solar power generation with over 2 MW capacity putting a national spotlight on them.Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SMBY), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, has identified several villages across the country as Model Solar Villages for their outstanding performance in solar energy generation.

As part of this initiative, each selected village will receive an incentive of Rs 1 crore to further promote renewable energy infrastructure and self-sustaining electricity systems.

From Telangana, Konijerla village in Khammam district and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been recommended for the incentive, having achieved remarkable solar power generation capacities. The funds will be utilized to install solar systems in government offices, schools, and other public institutions.

District officials have finalised the recommendations and are preparing to submit reports to the Central Government for approval.

Speaking to The Hans India, P Ajay Kumar, District Manager of REDCO (Renewable Energy Development Corporation) said, “The initiative is expected to strengthen energy independence in rural areas while encouraging the use of clean, green power.”

The solar power generated in Konijerla from a total of 11 plant in 75KW. Meanwhile, in Bhadrachalam it is 2,098.15 KW for a total of 208 solar plants.

The results highlight Bhadrachalam as the top solar power producer with over 2 MW capacity, followed by Konijerla, which leads the Khammam district list. Together, these villages are setting an example of how rural communities can become self-reliant through renewable energy adoption.

“This achievement demonstrates Telangana’s leadership in green energy and also aligns with India’s vision of increasing solar power capacity,” said Kumar.