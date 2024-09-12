Live
- 'Spanned political divide': President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury
- Rajasthan school students to get marks for behaviour, planting trees
- 7 in 10 Indians say health cover to all above 70 to significantly benefit elderly: Poll
- India's bio-economy projected to reach $300 billion by 2030: Dr Jitendra Singh
- Impasse continues as junior doctors stick to 'live telecast of talks' demand
- Rahul Gandhi should clear confusion on reservations: Prashant Kishor
- IOA president PT Usha issues show cause notice to IOA treasurer after complaint of violation of National Sports Code
- Odisha Cabinet okays 10 pc quota for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services
- Shooting: Twenty-three member Indian squad named for ISSF World Cup Final, Manu Bhaker opts out
- Senior citizens elated over Centre's move to expand Rs 5 lakh health cover for all aged 70 and above
Just In
Telugu Journalists Meet CM Revanth Reddy, Commend Progressive Welfare Initiatives for Media Community
A delegation of Telugu journalists stationed in New Delhi called on Honorable Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to the capital.
A delegation of Telugu journalists stationed in New Delhi called on Honorable Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to the capital. The journalists expressed their gratitude for the various welfare measures being initiated by the Telangana government for the journalist community.
During the meeting, the journalists thanked the Chief Minister for his ongoing efforts to address key concerns such as housing, health cards, and accreditation for journalists. They especially appreciated the government's commitment to sanctioning Rs 10 crore to the Media Academy from the Special Development Fund, aimed at resolving longstanding issues faced by the media fraternity.
The Chief Minister reiterated his government's resolve to protect and promote the welfare of genuine journalists and assured the delegation that all necessary steps would be taken to support the professional growth and security of the media community. He also emphasized that his administration is committed to building trust within the system, and that journalists, as an essential part of this system, will continue to be supported in their efforts to uphold the values of responsible journalism.