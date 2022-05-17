Telugu MPs blamed for no high-speed trains in AP & TS

Hyderabad/New Delhi: High-speed trains with cutting-edge facilities that run between different sections of the country have made many people's lives easier by saving them a lot of time. While states such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat are well connected by high-speed and semi-high-speed trains, the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not receiving permission for a variety of reasons.

When compared to other states, public representatives in both Telugu states have been chastised for failing to raise the concerns in Parliament and for failing to take them seriously. High-speed trains from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore are required. However, the Indian Railways is unconcerned about it.

Despite understanding that high-speed trains will be extremely beneficial to passengers, public representatives from both states failed to exert pressure on the Central government.