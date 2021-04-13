Telugu new year rings in good omen: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Plavanama Samvatsaram, the Telugu New Year Day comes with a good omen and even nature seems to be favouring the State and the vision of the Government, felt Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Extending his greetings to the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister said that Ugadi is well known as the beginning of the agriculture year and primarily a festival of farmers.

The CM said Ugadi welcomes the end of Fall and beginning of the Spring season and it ushers in a new enthusiasm.

Farmers start their agriculture operations beginning with the New Year and it is a very integral part of farmers' lives.

KCR said it is also part of the age-old tradition that on Ugadi festival day people consume the special preparation, the Ugadi Pacchadi. It is made of fresh Neem flowers, Tamarind, Raw Mango, Sugarcane and other ingredients which symbolizes various tastes from sweet, sour to bitter and this itself signifies various divergent experiences one encounters in daily life.

The Ugadi Pacchadi is eaten often recalling the ups and downs in life. The people in Telangana, who tasted bitterness under the united AP rule, are now enjoying the sweet fruits under the Telangana State's self rule. The CM reminded that water is harnessed, stored and then pumped to the higher plains above the Mean Sea level, through lifts, tunnels, canals and barrages by major projects like the Kaleshwaram and making the dream of one crore acre fertile lands in the State a reality. The project has won appreciation from many quarters. Even at the peak of summer season tanks are brimming with water and helping farmers in the State to get bumper yields.

He said that during the corona pandemic times, the State Government purchased the agriculture produce from the farmers and came to the rescue of farmers. Proving the critics wrong, the Telangana state stood first in the country in paddy yield and in the extent of land under cultivation.

The CM said schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima have instilled confidence among the farmers, their families and they brought in new hopes for them. The Telangana government had shouldered the responsibility of farmers from sowing to harvesting of the crops. To unite and coordinate farmers, the State Government has formed Rythu Bandhu Samithies all over the State and constructed Rythu Vedikas in almost all the villages.

The agriculture profession, which labelled as a waste profession under the united AP, is now turned out to be a profitable profession under the Telangana state. The government is also giving top priority to all the agriculture-allied professions.

The CM said that the government is spending about Rs 50,000 crore a year on several welfare programmes and schemes launched for the farmers and agriculture welfare, including loan waiver, 24-hour free power supply etc. The CM said it is the aim of the government to bring happiness among the farmers and make them lead comfortable lives.