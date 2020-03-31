Telugu people in America are safe: TANA President Talluri Jaya Sekhar

Khammam: Telugu people are safe in America, informed Telugu Association of North America (TANA) President Talluri Jaya Sekhar. Speaking to The Hans India over phone on Tuesday, he said large number of American citizens are suffering with Covid-19 but no Telugu people are suffering with the virus. Telugu people haven't contacted TANA for any help due to disease and TANA had helped Florida students recently, he added.



Jaya Sekhar further said that TANA is conducting awareness programmes on Covid-19 for Telugu people in America. He appealed to the people to stay home to prevent the spread of virus and added that they are raising funds to help Telugu people also.