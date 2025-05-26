Telugu states’ politics turns intriguing with sibling rivalry: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman noted that the politics in the Telugu states has become increasingly intriguing, as similar scenarios are unfolding in both states.

He said on Sunday that a key difference between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana is that in AP, political dynamics revolved around the distribution of assets accumulated by previous leaders and the allocation of political positions. Now, familial conflicts are emerging as younger siblings target their elder brothers.

In Andhra Pradesh, younger sister Sharmila has directed her criticisms at Jagan, while in Telangana, BRS MLA K Kavitha is criticising her brother, MLA K.T. Rama Rao.

Dr Laxman remarked, “These leaders prioritise their family’s needs over those of the public. Earlier, it was the YSR family; today, it’s the KCR family. The Congress party has played a significant role in encouraging younger sisters to act against their brothers.”

He further explained that opposition to Congress is beginning to arise in Telangana, highlighted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s concerns over an empty treasury. By supporting Kavitha, Congress appears to be attempting to divert public discontent brewing against them, he alleged.

Dr Laxman described the BRS as a sinking ship and the BJP gaining prominence nationally and strengthening its position in Telangana, making future electoral success likely.

“It seems she is subtly indicating her refusal to accept KTR’s leadership. Kavitha’s discussions about social justice in Telangana are often perceived as insincere, akin to ‘demons reciting the Vedas,’” he added.

On the economic front, India is standing strong and has recently been recognised as the fourth-largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan—a testament to Modi’s leadership. A developed India is certainly on the horizon under PM Modi’s guidance, he added.

Dr Laxman expressed that Kavitha’s influence within the party appears minimal, as the party’s primary concerns are driven by survival. It seems likely that Kavitha will not have a significant impact on politics in Telangana. Regarding the appointment of state BJP chiefs, Dr Laxman mentioned that state presidents for 14 states have been announced, and the selection of state presidents for the remaining states is still underway, pending resolution of issues arising from the Pahalgam incident that has delayed the organisational elections process.