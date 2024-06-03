  • Menu
Telugu student from Hyderabad goes missing in California

Telugu student from Hyderabad goes missing in California
A 23-year-old student, Nitheesha Kandula, hailing from Hyderabad, has gone missing in the state of California. The graduate student at California...

A 23-year-old student, Nitheesha Kandula, hailing from Hyderabad, has gone missing in the state of California. The graduate student at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) was last seen on May 28 in Los Angeles, where she posted on social media.

Since then, Nitheesha has disappeared and her whereabouts remain unknown. Local authorities have launched a search for her and are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding her disappearance. A missing person report has been filed with the police and they are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information on Nitheesha's whereabouts is requested to contact the local authorities immediately. The community is urged to come together to help locate the missing student and ensure her safe return.

