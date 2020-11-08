Temperature dips across Telangana

The minimum temperature in the state has dipped below 15-degree celsius with the onset of winter. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature likely to be dropped further in the next week.

On Thursday night, the city registered 15.6 degree celsius which is three degrees below the normal range.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), BHEL registered the lowest temperature in the city at 13.7 degree celsius followed by 14.4 degree celsius in Rajendranagar, 15.1 celsius in Begumpet and 15.6 degree celsius in Alwal on Thursday night.

Districts like Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam also witnessed a drop in temperature. The minimum temperature across Telangana was witnessed at Bela in Adilabad of 10.3 degree celsius.

Further, the temperature is expected to dip by two to three degrees in the next few days in the districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Medak and Sangareddy.