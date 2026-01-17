Temperatures start to rise in Telangana as cold waves reduce

The Meteorological Department has reported a significant rise in temperatures across the Telangana, with daytime highs expected to reach between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius on Friday—2 to 5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. In response to the soaring heat, residents are turning back to fans and air conditioning.

Weather experts have confirmed that the 'Cold Wave 2.0' which had been affecting the region has now come to an end. They have assured the public that minimum temperatures will remain normal for the next week to ten days, with no expectation of severe cold winds. Officials noted that dry weather conditions are set to persist across the state, including in Hyderabad.

However, a slight change is anticipated in the northern districts of Telangana, particularly in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal. The Telangana Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of light rains in the Bidar border areas of Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

While cooler conditions may be felt at night, normal warmth is expected to dominate during the day. Experts have indicated that decreasing humidity will lead to predominantly dry daytime weather, potentially intensifying the sun's impact during the afternoon hours.