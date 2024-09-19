Temple authorities have no patent rights on Bhadradri shrine

Bhandrachalam: Bhadradri Sri Rama Temple of USA chief priest Padmanabhacharyulu, speaking to the media here on Wednesday, denied the allegations made by Bhadradri Temple authorities that they were building a temple in the US by collecting donations in the name of Bhadradri Temple.Many people across the country had built many shops, temples and many organisations in the name of Bhadradri and the US-based organisation was also building a temple in that name with good intentions only, he said, adding that since they started building the temple, with the permission of the Bhadradri Temple authorities, pujas were performed at Bhadrachalam and idols were taken for installation in the temple in the US.

Bhadradri Temple authorities, who did not raise any objection in the last nine years, were now wrongfully accusing the US organisation of collecting donations in the US in the name of the Bhadrachalam temple, he said, also pointing out that the Bhadradri Temple authorities had not taken any patent rights in Bhadradri’s name or on the photos of the ‘Moolavarlu’ (deities). The names of the temple in the US and at Bhadrachalam were different, he added.