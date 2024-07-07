Live
Temples in dist to get a facelift
MLA Naini states that CM Revanth ready to allocate Rs 100 cr for development of all major temples in Warangal
Warangal : “The State Government is set to develop the historical Bhadrakali temple,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons after launching Sakambari Navaratra Mahotsav at the Bhadrakali temple here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had responded positively to allocate Rs 100 crore for the development of all major temples in Warangal.
The Warangal district collector Satya Sarada Devi who recently inspected Kaloji Kalakshetram is also scheduled to visit Bhadrakali temple in a couple of days. “Thereafter, she would send a report to the CM,” Naini said.
“The focus is on developing Warangal as an educational, health, IT, tourism and spiritual hub,” he said. GWMC Corporator Devarakonda Vijayalaxmi Surender and social worker E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.