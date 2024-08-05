Live
Just In
Tension erupts at Nizam college amid students protest over girls hostel Admissions
Tensions flared near Nizam College on Wednesday as students protested against the admissions policy at the college's girls hostel.
Tensions flared near Nizam College on Wednesday as students protested against the admissions policy at the college's girls hostel. Gathering at Basheerbagh Square, the students raised slogans criticising the principal for allowing postgraduate (PG) students to occupy the girls hostel, which they argue should be exclusively reserved for undergraduate (UG) students.
The protest led to significant traffic disruptions along the route from Liberty to Abids, causing a heavy jam in the area. The protesting students expressed frustrations over their inability to secure accommodation in the hostel, particularly after a UG girls hostel was constructed in 2022. At that time, due to lower UG admissions, PG students were permitted to stay in the hostel.
This year, however, an influx of UG admissions has left many students struggling to find affordable housing, forcing them to seek out private hostels with steep fees. The protesters demanded that the principal personally address their concerns and commit to prioritizing UG students for admissions in the girls hostel. They vowed to continue their agitation until a resolution is reached.