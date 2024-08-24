Tension Erupts At Telangana Women Commission Office as KTR attends before

Tensions flared outside the Telangana Women Commission office as Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) arrived to attend an investigation related to inappropriate comments directed towards women. The Commission had previously issued notices to KTR, which prompted concerns from various political factions.

Accompanied by several leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KTR was initially allowed to enter the Commission's office alone by the police. This decision heightened the already charged atmosphere, as BRS women leaders began to vocally express their support for the Minister, chanting slogans against the Congress government.

In response, Congress women leaders countered with their own slogans targeting KTR, resulting in a heated standoff between the two groups. The presence of both factions led to escalating tensions, prompting onlookers and authorities to remain vigilant.

As the investigation unfolded inside, the outside scene represented a broader political conflict, reflecting the ongoing rivalry between the BRS and Congress parties in Telangana. The atmosphere remains tense as both parties continue to rally their supporters amidst the unfolding developments.