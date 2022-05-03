Tension erupts in Osmania University over clashes between students ahead of Rahul's tour

Tensions continue at Osmania University on Tuesday amid TRSV leaders again raised concerns against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Osmania University. Some NSUI leaders set fire to the KCR effigy while Rahul Gandhi's effigy was burnt by TRSV as a counter. Police arrested several students during the tense situation.



Meanwhile, it is known that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be touring Telangana. As part of the visit, he will visit Osmania University in Hyderabad, Tarnaka on the 7th of this month and will discuss with the students. However, the OU Executive Council refused permission.

Student politics, on the other hand, heated up at once. While TRSV leaders are gearing up to stop the Rahul Gandhi from entering the Osmania University and the Congress party and its affiliated student body NSUI are also raising concerns. The High Court also almost left the decision of Rahul's visit to Osmania University to the University.