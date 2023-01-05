Tension grips at Pragati Bhavan as BJYM activists tries to seige, arrested

The siege of Pragati Bhavan by BJYM activists led to tension in Hyderabad as a large number of BJYM workers rushed towards Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday morning demanding to solve the problems of SI and constable candidates. Police stopped the BJYM leaders who tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan that led to a heated argument and scuffle between the police and BJYM leaders. The police arrested the BJYM leaders and took them to Goshamahal police station.



On this occasion, BJYM president Bhanu Prakash said that lakhs of unemployed people are losing due to the hasty decisions of the government. He said that SI and Constable candidates are being harassed by raising the standards of physical fitness test.



Bhanu Prakash demanded that the state government should immediately reduce the long jump from 4 meters to 3.8 meters and conduct physical fitness tests in the old way.