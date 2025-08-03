Live
Tension in Ailapur as BRS, Cong leaders clash
Tension prevailed in Ailapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district on Saturday after a verbal clash broke out between BRS leaders, Congress leaders, and the police.
Two days ago, Congress leader Juvvada Krishna Rao accused Korutla MLA Sanjay of spreading false propaganda about urea and challenged him to a public debate.
On Saturday, BRS leaders heading towards the Rythu Vedika in Ailapur were stopped by the police. This led to a brief argument between the BRS workers and the police. Similarly, Congress leaders and workers who were also going for the discussion were stopped by the police, resulting in confusion for some time. The alert police later dispersed both party leaders and their followers from the area.
A couple of days ago, Korutla MLA Sanjay alleged that after the Congress government came to power, farmers were facing difficulties in purchasing urea sacks. He also claimed that urea sacks were being given only if farmers bought zinc along with them.