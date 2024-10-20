Live
Tension in Sec’bad as traders observe bandh
The Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad witnessed tense moments on Saturday when hundreds of devotees gathered in response to a bandh called by local traders to protest against the desecration of the temple last week.
Following the reports of massive gatherings on the temple premises, heavy contingents of police rushed to the area and brought the law and order under control. The police resorted to lathi charge to quell the mob and asked them to leave the place to avoid any untoward incidents.
The bandh was called to protest against the descretation and seeking stringent punishment to the alleged intruder who was caught and thrashed by people handing over him to the police recently. Meanwhile, tension also prevailed in Monda market when a group of people tried to barge into a hotel where the alleged desecrators of the temple held meetings. The police had earlier identified that the desecrator belonged to a group which organised regular meetings in the particular hotel.
Police officials said that locals have observed a bandh in Secunderabad since morning in protest against the vandalism at the temple. The Telangana unit of the Bajrang Dal is demanding authorities to arrest those responsible for the vandalism and threatened to continue the protest.