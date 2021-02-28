X
X
Tension prevails in Khammam town

The police arresting the protestors in Khammam town on Saturday
Khammam: Tension prevailed on Saturday morning hours in Khammam town when the police arrested the members and activists of CPM, CPI and Congress who took out a protest near the old bus stand.

Demanding that the old bus stand be continued as city bus stand, the CPM, CPI and Congress activists have been conducting the protests for the last one week.

On Saturday, they took out a huge rally and tried to lay siege to the old bus stand. However, the police stopped them which led to mild clashes between the protestors and the cops. The police arrested the sloganeering protestors and shifted them to nearby police stations.

The protestors threatened to intensify their stir if their demand was not met. Several local leaders of CPM, CPI and Congress MA Jabbor, Y Vikram, T Lingaiah, Manohar, Satyanarayana, N Naveen Reddy, N Deepak Chowdary and others took part in the protest.

