Man held for circulating AI-generated fake image to ‘defame’ Magh Mela

A man has been arrested for allegedly circulating an AI-generated fake image on social media with the intent to spread misinformation and tarnish the image of the Magh Mela 2026, an officer said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said police took cognisance of an AI-generated, baseless and misleading image being circulated through a Facebook account -- “Deepak Mukesh Tiwari” -- and some other social media handles.

He said the sole objective of circulating the misleading image was to damage the reputation of the Magh Mela 2026 and to create public outrage, thereby posing a threat to law and order.

A case was registered in this connection under relevant sections at the cyber police station.

Gunawat said the operator of the Facebook account -- Deepak Mukesh Tiwari -- was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail.

The AI-generated image purportedly showed a policeman pulling a ‘shikha’ (tuft of hair) of a batuk (young Hindu ascetic), the officer added.