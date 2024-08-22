Tensions Escalate in Tirumalagiri as BRS and Congress Leaders Clash During Protest

A tense atmosphere erupted between leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress leading to chaotic scenes as both parties engaged in clashes and stone pelting. The BRS was staging a dharna against the loan waiver, while Congress leaders were reportedly countering this protest by anointing CM Flexi, escalating tensions in the area.

As verbal confrontations intensified, BRS leaders attempted to block Congress representatives from progressing further. The situation rapidly deteriorated, prompting police intervention to disperse the unrest. Several individuals were taken into custody following the clashes, while the police sought to restore order.

Amid the turmoil, former minister and Suryapet MLA Jagdish Reddy attempted to meet with party leaders but was stopped by police in Suryapet district. Authorities expressed concerns regarding potential public disorder, urging Reddy to reconsider his plans to head to Tirumalagiri. Reddy, visibly distressed, denounced the attack on his party workers, questioning the police's role during the chaos.

In a subsequent statement made during a dharna at Kamdari Bhavan Square in Suryapet District Centre, Jagdish Reddy condemned the attacks by Congress on the peaceful BRS demonstration in Tirumalagiri. He claimed the violence was orchestrated under the direction of Congress leader Revanth Reddy and accused the party of attempting to incite riots in the state to divert attention from its unfulfilled guarantees.

He criticized the police for their inaction during the attack and declared his readiness to secure justice for farmers.