Tentative dates for common entrance exams-2023 (CETs) announced

  • EAMCET-2023 will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on May 7 to 11(engineering stream) and from May 12 to 14 (agriculture and Pharmacy).
  • TS Ed.CET-2023 will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University on May 18

Hyderabad: A tentative schedule of dates for the Common Entrance Tests -2023, (CETs-2023) was released on Tuesday.

The schedule was notified after Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy held a review meeting with the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof Limbadri and Vice-Chairman Prof Venkata Ramana.

Accordingly, the TS EAMCET-2023 will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on May 7 to 11 in the engineering stream and from May 12 to 14 (agriculture and Pharmacy).

The TS Ed.CET-2023 will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University on May 18

TS ECET-2023 for lateral entry for diploma holders in engineering and BSc holders will be held on May 20 under the aegis of the Osmania University.

Similarly, the TS LawCET-2023 and TS PG LCET-2023 for admission into the three-year LLB and two-year LLM courses will be held on May 25. They will be conducted by Osmania University. The TS ICET-2023 for admission into MBA and MCA courses will be held on May 26 and 27; the tests will be conducted by the Kakatiya University. The TS PGECET-2023 for admissions into the M Tech and M Pharma courses will be conducted by the JNTUniversity, Hyderabad, on May 29 to May 31.

